iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $16,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 51.2% in the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 75,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 177,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 11,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock opened at $125.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.23 and a 200-day moving average of $124.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $127.28.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.