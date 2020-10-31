Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.75.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $148.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.51. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,914,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.