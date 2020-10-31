James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Compass Point began coverage on James River Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. James River Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. James River Group has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -222.51 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,905,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,327,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 340.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

