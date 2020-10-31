Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

JAMF opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.05. Jamf has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Jamf will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

