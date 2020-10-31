JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,125 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 3.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66.

