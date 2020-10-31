Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.19. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

KTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.