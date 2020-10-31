Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners has raised its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a payout ratio of 228.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners to earn $0.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 571.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.37 million, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.16. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.59. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

