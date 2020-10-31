Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LVGO opened at $139.77 on Thursday. Livongo Health has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 19.88 and a quick ratio of 19.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -340.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Zane M. Burke sold 49,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $6,114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,122,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip D. Green sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $3,689,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 691,865 shares of company stock valued at $86,180,389 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,427 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,071,000 after purchasing an additional 783,726 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 956,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 668,404 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,533,000 after purchasing an additional 328,577 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

