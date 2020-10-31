Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 57,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 538,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $89,339,000 after buying an additional 122,901 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Securiti upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.16.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $158.10 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.13 and a 200-day moving average of $141.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

