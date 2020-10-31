LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $6.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $180.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. LSI Industries has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.62.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 3.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

