M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

M.D.C. has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $43.52 on Friday. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,044,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $8,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,625 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,485 shares of company stock worth $31,251,360. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

