MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) PT Raised to $40.00 at B. Riley

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.42% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

HZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get MarineMax alerts:

NYSE:HZO opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $310,700.00. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 35,717 shares of company stock worth $1,136,564 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.