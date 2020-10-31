Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.25.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo stock opened at $223.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.91. Masimo has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $13,168,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,733 shares in the company, valued at $53,117,457.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 47,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total value of $11,899,328.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,784,422.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,575,197. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 33.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 44.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 7,341.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,723,000 after buying an additional 202,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 15.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 101,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.