Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MTLS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Get Materialise alerts:

Shares of MTLS opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -679.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Materialise has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $52.87.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Materialise will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 29.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.