Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Update

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 705,500 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the September 30th total of 510,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercer International stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Mercer International worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercer International alerts:

MERC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. CIBC raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.78. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -325.00%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.