Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Raised to $55.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Merit Medical Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of MMSI opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -92.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Floyd bought 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,964.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,990,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after acquiring an additional 309,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

