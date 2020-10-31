MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

MGP Ingredients has raised its dividend by 233.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MGPI opened at $42.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $710.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 5.54. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $271,812.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $243,783.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 51,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,883 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGPI. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

