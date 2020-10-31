Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 43.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.56. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 17.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Soto Matthew G. De acquired 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,065.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 5,828 shares of company stock worth $110,719 in the last three months. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

