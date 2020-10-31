Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS MSVB opened at $13.60 on Friday. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43.

In other news, Director Eric A. Koch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,654.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mid-Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured consumer loans.

