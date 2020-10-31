Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Short Interest Up 39.2% in October

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,500 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the September 30th total of 686,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ MLND opened at $1.44 on Friday. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Millendo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

