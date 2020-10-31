Monolith Trading Down 10% This Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Monolith token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00002152 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. Monolith has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and $4,061.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00029820 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.33 or 0.03805956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00027189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00216522 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Monolith

TKN is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

