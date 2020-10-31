Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Short Interest Update

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,100 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the September 30th total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total value of $110,330.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,081,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,977,289.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total value of $3,050,443.62. Insiders sold a total of 215,941 shares of company stock worth $34,497,010 in the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 5.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 21.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 4.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.
Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of MORN opened at $190.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 1.12. Morningstar has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $201.68.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
