Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Short Interest Update

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,100 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the September 30th total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total value of $110,330.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,081,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,977,289.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total value of $3,050,443.62. Insiders sold a total of 215,941 shares of company stock worth $34,497,010 in the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 5.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 21.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 4.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MORN opened at $190.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 1.12. Morningstar has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.