Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Murphy USA has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $7.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $122.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.06. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $371,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $2,843,974.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,119,942.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,417. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

