National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

NBHC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of National Bank by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of National Bank by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of National Bank by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National Bank has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $921.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.15.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

