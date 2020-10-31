Naviaddress (NAVI) Price Tops $0.0002

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded up 59.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. Naviaddress has a market cap of $53,498.02 and approximately $5,660.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Naviaddress

NAVI is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com.

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

