Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82. Navient has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.48 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navient will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Navient news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral acquired 6,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Navient by 3.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 24.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 34.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

