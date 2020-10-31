nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “nCino, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. nCino, Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, N.C. “

NCNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $70.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.50. nCino has a 52 week low of $66.82 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 74,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $5,362,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 69,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $5,013,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 105,037 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,738,098 shares of company stock worth $197,143,056 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth $90,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in nCino during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in nCino during the third quarter valued at $1,595,000.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

