NCR (NYSE:NCR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NCR from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

NYSE:NCR opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NCR will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $111,115.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 31.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,649,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after buying an additional 629,213 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the third quarter valued at about $11,079,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NCR by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,750,000 after buying an additional 310,463 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 1,268.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 214,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 199,202 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 40.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 167,633 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

