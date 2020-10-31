NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NREF opened at $13.71 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02.

In related news, President James D. Dondero acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $31,434.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Dondero acquired 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $31,826.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,853 shares of company stock valued at $372,693 over the last 90 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

