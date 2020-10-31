NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Short Interest Update

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,990,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the September 30th total of 9,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $120.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.58. NIKE has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $131.38. The company has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 791,319 shares of company stock worth $98,440,914 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

