Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NDLS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.31.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. Analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,294,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 699,571 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,362,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 289,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 386,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 173,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

