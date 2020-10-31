Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Norbord from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norbord from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on Norbord and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on Norbord from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Norbord stock opened at C$43.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Norbord has a one year low of C$13.01 and a one year high of C$47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 394.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.51.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$583.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$545.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norbord will post 3.6900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

