Northland Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Northland Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Northland Securities currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PVAC. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of PVAC opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.55 million, a PE ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 3.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $32.30.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $45.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 163.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 53.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

