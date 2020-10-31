Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,659 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 3.1% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 262.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.42. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

