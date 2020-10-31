Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

OCUL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $677.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.33). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 1,416.43%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 907,320 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 45,335 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

