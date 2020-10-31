Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts have commented on ODT shares. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Aaron I. Davis bought 125,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,862,739.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 110,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,880.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,522,613 shares of company stock worth $21,527,959 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 785,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,276,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 31.4% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 481,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 114,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODT opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $462.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

