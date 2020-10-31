Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.07% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODC opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $38.80.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.67%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $87,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,727.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,263 shares of company stock worth $123,311. Company insiders own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

