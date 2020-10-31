OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

OCFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

OCFT opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $109.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at $11,227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at $10,316,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at $9,108,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 110.6% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after purchasing an additional 412,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 131,293 shares during the last quarter.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

