Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.77.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of IART opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,470.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,879.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at $473,983,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.