Oppenheimer Boosts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $150.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.50.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $141.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -116.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $676,143.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,839,858.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 936,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,915 shares of company stock worth $7,726,778. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 764,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,891,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

