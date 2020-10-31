ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLCLY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS:OLCLY opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.46. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $30.01. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 361.05 and a beta of -0.07.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

