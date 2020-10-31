Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Stake Reduced by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

OSK opened at $67.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81. Oshkosh Corp has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

