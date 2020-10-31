Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

In other news, insider Krista Jean Mathews sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $107,121.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 882 shares in the company, valued at $109,861.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $49,985.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,295 shares of company stock worth $1,121,507. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 12.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 23.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.58 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Overstock.com will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.