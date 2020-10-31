Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading Up 15.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) was up 15.7% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 6,948,637 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 6,667,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Specifically, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,572,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 711,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,961,472 shares of company stock worth $3,876,608 over the last 90 days. 6.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm has a market capitalization of $220.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $254.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. Analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,078,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,873 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 378.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,380,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,091,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 846,213 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 670,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 421,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

