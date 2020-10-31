Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on PEGA. Loop Capital began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $115.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.98 and a beta of 1.28. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $135.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $982,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $52,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,912 shares of company stock worth $3,385,079. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,557,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,588,000 after buying an additional 324,979 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after buying an additional 183,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after buying an additional 181,394 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,826,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,296,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

