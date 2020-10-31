PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.5% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

Shares of PEP opened at $133.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.