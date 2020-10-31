Pmeer (PMEER) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $338,560.00

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pmeer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00081232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00205752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00030394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.29 or 0.01199625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000187 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000566 BTC.

About Pmeer

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net.

Buying and Selling Pmeer

Pmeer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

