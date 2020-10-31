Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires 6,456 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.1% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $299.82 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $329.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.24.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

