Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,113,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

Shares of HCA opened at $123.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.55. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,838 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

