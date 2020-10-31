Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 2,301 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 92,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $176.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $187.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

